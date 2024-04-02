Lok Sabha Election 2024: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Removes Over 5 Lakh Political Advertisements

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken down a total of 5,20,042 political advertisements spanning across its 12 zones. This action was undertaken in adherence to the regulations outlined in the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The removed advertisements encompassed various mediums including hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages, and flags, as outlined in the document.

With the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 16, coinciding with the Election Commission's (EC) announcement of the general election schedule, Delhi gears up for voting on May 25 during the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4. As per a document released on Monday, the civic authorities have removed a significant number of political advertisements, including 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages, and 30,139 removable flags, in compliance with MCC regulations.

The action pertains to the EC’s directives to take down all political advertisements from government, public and private properties in view of the MCC being in force till the elections conclude. The MCD has 12 zones — Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone.