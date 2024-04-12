Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nagaland Sees Former BJP and NDPP Leaders Switch to Congress

In preparation for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, two erstwhile leaders from prominent political factions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), made a noteworthy transition by aligning themselves with the Congress Party on Thursday.

Kidongam Panmei, previously serving as an executive member of the Ex-Service Cell and former General Secretary of the ST Morcha within the BJP state unit, joined hands with James Kuotsu, a prominent figure from the NDPP, in formally affiliating with the Congress Party. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president and the party’s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, S Supongmeren Jamir.