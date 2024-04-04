Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 90,000 Litres of Liquor Worth Rs 2.04 Crore Seized in Karnataka

As the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections remains in force, district authorities have made significant seizures. A staggering 90,443 liters of liquor, valued at Rs 1,95,47,179, along with drugs worth Rs. 8,69,950, have been confiscated as of April 3rd.

In connection with the recent seizures of liquor and drugs, a total of 278 FIR cases have been filed, encompassing violations of excise regulations and other offenses.

The upcoming general elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in two phases, on April 26 and May 7, covering the state's 28 constituencies.

Authorities have actively engaged with the public, processing and resolving 157 information requests received via telephone. The C-Whistle app has proven instrumental in addressing public grievances, with 59 complaints received and promptly resolved to date.