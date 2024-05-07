Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: 100-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote in Karnataka (Watch Video)

As voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, a 100-year-old woman, Guramma, cast her vote at a polling station in Sindbandagi village of Karnataka's Bidar district on Tuesday, May 7.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

100-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote in Karnataka

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A 100-year-old woman, Guramma, casts her vote at a polling booth in Sindbandagi village of Bidar, Karnataka.



A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Bellary, Havery, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga constituencies goes to poll today in Karnataka in the third of the seven-phase general elections.