Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Casts Vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad (Watch)

As voting commenced in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/i057pygTkJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

"Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," said PM Modi in an X post.

The third phase of Lok Sabha elections kicked off at 7 am today, encompassing 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. A total of 17.24 crore voters are entitled to cast their ballots in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Polling is taking place for 25 seats in Gujarat (with BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal having won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 seats in Karnataka, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 9 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 5 seats in Bihar, 4 seats each in West Bengal and Assam, and 2 seats each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

