Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers

As voting commenced in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cast their votes in record numbers. He said active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant.

In addition to English, the Prime Minister posted the message on X in six other languages - Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. He stressed that every vote and every voice holds significance in the electoral process.

"Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," said PM Modi in an X post.

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7 am today across 93 constituencies spanning 11 states and Union Territories. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase across 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Polling is taking place for 25 seats in Gujarat (with BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal having won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 seats in Karnataka, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 9 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 7 seats in Chhattisgarh, 5 seats in Bihar, 4 seats each in West Bengal and Assam, and 2 seats each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

