Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to conduct election rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana on Friday, ahead of the fourth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Scheduled for May 13, the fourth phase of voting will be followed by the counting of votes on June 4.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Nandurbar, where he will host a public meeting to bolster support for the BJP's candidates. During his visit, he will actively campaign for Heena Gavit, the BJP candidate and current Member of Parliament.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Gavit has been fielded against Gowaal Padavi. Following his visit to Nandurbar, the Prime Minister will proceed to address a public gathering in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, around 3:15 pm, and later in Hyderabad around 5:30 pm. In Hyderabad, he will advocate for Madhavi Latha, the BJP's candidate, who is contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP from the constituency. Notably, this marks the BJP's first instance of fielding a female candidate in the Hyderabad constituency.

Moreover, from Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress has fielded Challa Vamsichand Reddy, while DK Aruna will contest from the BJP, and sitting MP Manna Srinivas Reddy will contest in the ticket of the BRS. Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

