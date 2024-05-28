Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Conclude His Election Campaign In Kanyakumari, to Meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

As the final act of his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a deeply symbolic and spiritually significant visit to Kanyakumari from May 30th to June 1st. This visit marks the culmination of his campaign, encapsulating the values and vision that have driven his leadership.

In Kanyakumari, PM Modi will visit the revered Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a site steeped in historical and spiritual significance. This memorial is dedicated to Swami Vivekananda, who meditated on this very rock and attained enlightenment in 1892. It stands as a testament to India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring legacy of one of its greatest thinkers.

In the culmination of his election campaign, PM Modi will visit Kanyakumari from 30th May to 1st June



In Kanyakumari, PM Modi will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from 30th May… pic.twitter.com/o4d7e6abGd — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

From the evening of May 30th to the evening of June 1st, the Prime Minister will engage in continuous meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, the meditation hall at the Rock Memorial. This act of devotion and reflection serves as a powerful conclusion to his campaign, symbolizing a deep connection to India's spiritual roots and the values of introspection and strength. The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1."His visit has nothing to do with any event related to the party. We will know about his schedule one day in advance," the BJP senior told PTI. The Prime Minister would undertake meditation during his stay at the memorial.



