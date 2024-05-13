Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple Today Ahead of Nomination Filing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Monday, ahead of his nomination filing on May 14. Following this, PM Modi is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Varanasi's Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The preparations for this roadshow are currently underway, indicating a flurry of activity as the Prime Minister gears up for his engagement in the region.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, Mahendra Nath Pandey, has voiced his unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing victory for another term.

"Varanasi is ready to welcome PM Narendra Modi. The voters of Varanasi are ready to cast their vote and make PM Modi win the elections. No other Prime Minister has worked this much for their parliamentary constituency as PM Modi has worked for his parliamentary constituency," Pandey said on PM Modi's visit. Chandauli MLA Ramesh Jaiswal said, "The whole Kashi is standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I claim that we are definitely going to win the elections."

Varanasi stands as a stronghold for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who clinched victory in the seat twice, during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the upcoming polls, the Congress party has nominated Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi, marking the third time Rai will face the Prime Minister in a Lok Sabha contest. Voting in Varanasi is scheduled for June 1st, falling within the seventh phase of elections.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured the seat with an impressive margin, garnering over 674,664 votes and commanding a notable vote share of 63.6 percent. It's worth mentioning that in 2014, PM Modi contested from two Lok Sabha seats, Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.