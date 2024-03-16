Lok Sabha Election 2024: YSRCP Releases List of 25 Candidates for LS Seats in Andhra Pradesh

Some time from now, the election dates for Lok Sabha as well as four states, including Andhra Pradesh, are going to be announced in the country at 3 pm. Ahead of the poll schedule announcement, YSRCP released a list of 25 candidates to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, March 16.

Check Candidates Names:

YSRCP releases a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/kzTxruTfqI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Jagan planned to simultaneously release the candidate list for all 175 assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. It was earlier anticipated that Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would release the official list of candidates at Idupulapaya today, reported The Times of India.