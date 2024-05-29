Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check Date and Time for Counting of Votes for 543 Seats in General Elections

With the seventh and final phase of voting scheduled for June 1st, the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 are drawing to a close. India recorded a 63.4% voter turnout in the sixth phase held on June 25th, though this figure falls below the turnout witnessed in the earlier phases. As the nation anticipates the results, all attention is focused on the forthcoming counting day, when the victors across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be declared, determining the composition of the central government.

Everything you need to know about Lok Sabha Elections 2024 counting and result day:

When will the counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 take place?

Counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is scheduled for June 4th, 2024, which falls on a Tuesday.

When does the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 counting begin?

Vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will commence at 8 am on June 4th, with results expected to be declared on the same day. While initial trends may emerge by noon, a more definitive outcome is anticipated in the late afternoon.

When will the final results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 be officially announced?

The Election Commission is expected to announce the final official result either late at night on June 4th or in the morning of June 5th.

When will the Assembly election results for Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh be announced?

In addition to the Lok Sabha election results, the assembly polls results for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to be declared on June 2nd. Counting for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will take place on June 4th, alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

How can one check the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 online?

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results and trends can be accessed on the official website of the Election Commission of India.