Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Proposes Deputy PM Role for Nitish Kumar, Says Reports

The opposition parties-led INDIA bloc has offered two key positions — Deputy Prime Minister for Nitish Kumar and special status for Andhra Pradesh — to lure two NDA partners, including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), according to ABP News. Nitish Kumar's JDU is currently leading in 15 seats, with the NDA leading in a total of 13 seats, while the Opposition's INDIA bloc is ahead in 9. Interestingly, the RJD maintains its position as the party with the highest vote share in the state, having secured 23% of the total votes polled.

Janata Dal (United) is ahead on 14 seats in Bihar, while Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 11 seats, as per Election Commission of India. Under the INDIA alliance agreement in Bihar, the RJD contested on 26 seats, the Congress on nine, and the Left parties contested on five out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha constituencies.

While, in the NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested on 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.