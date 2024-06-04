Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Modi Government Likely to Hold Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 08:21 PM2024-06-04T20:21:28+5:302024-06-04T20:22:49+5:30
Union cabinet meeting likely to be held in Delhi on Wednesday, June 5. The results of the Lok Sabha elections have come and NDA is seen winning 292 seats and India Alliance 233 seats. Meanwhile, news has come that there will be a cabinet meeting tomorrow at 11 am in National Capital.
Union cabinet meeting likely to be held tomorrow, in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024