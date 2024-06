Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Smriti Irani, Raosaheb Danve and 18 Other Ministers Face Defeat

New Delhi: Smriti Irani, Raosaheb Danve, Bharati Pawar, Kapil Patil, Arjun Munda, R. K. Singh, and 19 ministers in the Modi government have suffered defeats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The defeated ministers include three cabinet ministers.

Smriti Irani lost in Amethi. Arjun Munda was defeated by Congress' Kalicharan Munda by a margin of 1.49 lakh votes in the Khunti constituency. From Bihar's Ara constituency, R. K. Singh lost by over 45,000 votes. Mahendra Nath Pandey was defeated by Birendra Singh of SP from Chandaili. In Uttar Pradesh, ministers of state Ajay Mishra Teni, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Kaushal Kishore, and Bhanupratap Singh Verma lost.

Maharashtra ministers Raosaheb Danve, Kapil Patil, and Bharati Pawar lost. Ministers of State Nisith Pramanik and Subhash Sarkar lost from West Bengal.

In Kerala, Minister of State Rajiv Chandrasekhar was defeated by Congress' Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. In Kerala, v. Muraleedharan, Kailash Chaudhary in Rajasthan, Bhagwant Khuba in Karnataka, L.Murugan in Tamil Nadu and Sanjeev Balyan lost from Bihar.

Fought from Prison and Won

Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, who has been in jail since 2019 on terror funding charges, defeated former chief minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of over two lakh votes. Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De, who is lodged in jail in Assam, contested from Khadur Sahib in Punjab. He too won by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.