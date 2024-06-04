Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: TDP Says It Will Stick With NDA, Rules Out Support to INDIA Bloc

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) crushed the hope of the INDIA Bloc as the Andhra Pradesh-based party to stick with the NDA form the government for the third time. The party said it will not give support to Congress-led opposition.

As the BJP-led alliance falls short of its expected tally in the Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar. Both leaders at some point in time have allied with the Congress and the Congress is keeping its hopes alive that they may still consider an offer from the INDIA bloc.

TDP says it will stick with NDA, rules out support to INDIA bloc.#LSResultsWithPTI#LSPolls2024WithPTI#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/1X1iZv7MHY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2024

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Congress-led INDIA coalition, and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The exit polls on Sunday have predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13. The Assembly polls took place on May 13 in a single-phase polling process.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is heading towards a majority in the Lok Sabha polls but with reduced strength from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance, riding on the gains by its constituents with Congress also showing resilience in the crucial electoral fight.