Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: This Mandate Is Against PM Modi: Mallikarjun Kharge on Lok Sabha Poll Verdict

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, June 4, said the Lok Sabha election results 2024 are a clear mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing them as his “moral and political defeat”."This election results are 'janta ka result'...They are clear this mandate is against Modi ji. This is his moral and political defeat," said Mallikarjun Kharge at a press conference with party colleagues Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

On the question of the chances of the INDIA bloc forming a government, Rahul Gandhi said, “We will hold a meeting with our alliance partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there. We won't make any statements without asking our alliance partners.”

Later, taking to social media platform X (formally Twitter), Kharge wrote in Hindi, “We humbly accept the mandate of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. This is the victory of the people. This is the victory of democracy. This time the people did not give absolute majority to any single party. Especially the ruling party, BJP, had asked for votes in the name of one person-one face. Now, it is clear that this mandate is against Modiji. This is his political and moral defeat.”

Kharge also said during both the tours of Rahul Gandhi - Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra – meeting lakhs of people, listening to their problems, and later finding solutions to those problems, became the basis of the Congress's campaign. “We named this as 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees. On this basis, we made a guarantee card. Our workers went door to door with it,” Kharge said.“ Apart from this, another important thing happened because of the BJP leadership's arrogance. They slowly tried to capture all the constitutional institutions through illegal means. Then, they started using them against the opposition party. Those who were subdued were suppressed and brought to their side. Those who were not subdued had their party broken, or else they were put in jail,” he said.