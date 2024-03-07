Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 Lakh Govt Jobs, Right to Apprenticeship in Congress Promises

Amidst the fervent preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent leader of the Congress party, has unveiled a significant initiative aimed at empowering the youth of India during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. Addressing the public on Thursday, Gandhi outlined the Congress Party's forthcoming measures for the nation's youth.

युवा न्याय



1. भर्ती भरोसा: 30 लाख सरकारी नौकरियां भरी जाएंगी



2. ⁠पहली नौकरी पक्की: एक साल के लिए 1 लाख रुपए पर 25 साल से कम डिप्लोमा धारक या कॉलेज ग्रेजुएट का प्लेसमेंट



3. पेपर लीक से मुक्ति: करोड़ों युवाओं का भविष्य ख़राब होने से रोकेगी कांग्रेस, पेपर लीक से मुक्ति के लिए…

The former President of Congress asserted that a pivotal step in this endeavor involves addressing the staggering count of 30 lakh vacant government positions across India, which remain unfilled under Prime Minister Modi's administration. Gandhi emphasized that upon assuming office, their primary objective would be to fill these vacancies, thereby providing 30 lakh employment opportunities within the government sector.

Today at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra public meeting in Banswara, Rahul Gandhi gave five big guarantees as first steps to secure Yuva Nyay:

Recruitment trust: 30 lakh government jobs will be filled

First job confirmed: Placement of diploma holder or college graduate below 25 years at Rs 1 lakh for one year

Freedom from paper leaks: Congress will prevent the future of crores of youth from getting spoiled, will make strict laws to get rid of paper leaks.

Social security in the gig economy: Legal guarantee of social security to gig workers

Yuva Roshni: Rs 5,000 crore start-up fund for all districts of the country. Youth below 40 years of age will be able to avail benefits

The Anyay-kaal of the last ten years has been defined by an unemployment crisis that has left millions of educated, aspirational Yuvas without a viable economic future or a meaningful way to contribute to the nation. We will show the way to a future where every Yuva is able to secure his or her future, and build the nation.