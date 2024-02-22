Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula for Delhi

In a significant development ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have reached a seat-sharing agreement for Delhi. The alliance, finalized after intense negotiations, will see the AAP contesting on four seats, while the Congress will vie for the remaining three.

The allocation of seats follows deliberations between the two parties, with the Congress initially requesting an equal share of four seats. However, after discussions, the AAP stood firm on its stance, leading to the final arrangement of four seats for AAP and three for Congress.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, A senior Delhi Congress leader said the 4-3 formula was final but there could be some changes to the seats contested by the two sides. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained control of all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi since 2014, consistently winning in each constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress ran separately, the Congress secured the second position on five seats, while the AAP came second on two seats.

During negotiations, the AAP proposed offering just one seat to the Congress, referencing their alliance partner's performance in previous assembly and municipal elections.