Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases 9th List of Candidates, CP Joshi To Contest From Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

The Congress party unveiled its ninth list of five candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, revealing its latest picks as the electoral race gains momentum. Among the notable nominations, CP Joshi emerges as the party's candidate from Bhilwara in Rajasthan, while Damodar Gurjar is set to contest from Rajsamand, also in Rajasthan. With this announcement, the party's tally of declared candidates has now surged to 213. This revelation follows closely on the heels of the release of the eighth candidate list just a day prior.

pic.twitter.com/61Rb6gIxXZ — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Here's the list of 5 candidates:

State Constituency Candidate Karnataka BELLARY - ST E. Thukaram Karnataka CHAMARAJANAGAR - SC Sunil Bose Karnataka CHIKKBALLAPUR Raksha Ramaiah Rajasthan RAJSAMAND Dr. Damodar Gurjar (In place of Sudarshan Rawat) Rajasthan BHILWARA Dr. C.P. Joshi (In place of Dr. Damodar Gurjar)

The comprehensive list includes candidates strategically chosen for constituencies across Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, all of which are slated for polls commencing on April 19. Notable mentions from this roster include Kalicharan Munda for Khunti, Sukhdeo Bhagat for Lohardaga, and Jai Prakashbhai Patel for Hazaribagh, representing the Congress party's diverse array of nominees.

Top leaders of the Congress convened in the national capital for a pivotal meeting focused on finalizing the party's election roster for key battlegrounds including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, and Jharkhand. The session, presided over by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior figures such as Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and members of the Central Election Committee, notably discussed the critical constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.