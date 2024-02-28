Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Contest 16 Seats in Kerala

The Congress Party is set to contest 16 seats in Kerala during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as confirmed by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, on Wednesday. Satheesan announced that the allocation of seats within the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Lok Sabha elections has been finalized.

During a press conference held here, the Leader of Opposition specified that similar to previous polls, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second largest coalition partner in the United Democratic Front (UDF), will contest in two seats.

Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the seat distribution among coalition partners has been delineated as follows: the Congress will contest in 16 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will vie for 2 seats, the Kerala Congress (Jacob) [KCJ] will contest 1 seat, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will contest 1 seat.

Notably, the IUML leadership recently disclosed their demand for an additional Lok Sabha seat this time. They have asserted that they will not retract from this stance.

Satheesan, however, said issues were sorted through discussions. He also indicated that the IUML would be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat instead of the Lok Sabha seat they had demanded.