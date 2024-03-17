Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Trying to Convert Beneficiaries into Votes; BJP Targeting Lingayats and Vokkaligas in Karnataka

The Election Commission has announced the dates for Karnataka Lok Sabha polls which will be conducted in two phases. Karnataka will go to polls on April 26 and May 7, 2024. It would be a high-stakes battle for major parties, viz., Congress and the BJP-JD(S). For Congress, a good result matters for CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar. The result of these polls is expected to reshape political dynamics in the state, influencing the setting of three important parties, BJP, JD (S), and Congress. Karnataka is one of the few states in the south where the two national parties, viz., BJP and the Congress dominate the political landscape over regional outfits.Here, BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa wants his son BY Vijayendra, BJP State President to cement his future by giving promising results.

The Congress party faces a daunting challenge as the BJP, driven by the leadership of Modi. The Congress party is positive about achieving a good number of seats through their five-poll guarantees in the upcoming election. Congress is hoping its five poll guarantees will win 15 Lok Sabha seats. Also, the ruling party Congress needs to keep the Lingayats who supported it in the Assembly Polls. AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We want to win maximum seats in Karnataka. The state leaders will decide on who should contest which seat and it would be a collective decision." There are strong speculations that Kharge may not contest from Kalaburagi and his son-in-law Radhakrishna could be fielded instead. Implemented all five guarantees CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar are trying to transform beneficiaries into votes, especially they are hopeful for women voters. Also, DCM DK Shivkumar may ask for his turn to occupy the CM’s chair as per rumoured mid-term change in leadership.

BJP is targeting over 20 seats independently and with Vijayendra the saffron party expects Lingayats to return to its fold. The party is targeting Lingayats and Vokkaligas, to strengthen its electoral prospects. Support from JD(S), especially in the old Mysuru and Ram Mandir could also improve the BJP’s chance of winning in the majority. BS Yediyurappa said on Saturday that efforts were being made to pacify displeased leaders of BJP including former minister KS Eshwarappa who announced to contest independently against BJP from Shimoga seat. BS Yediyurappa said, “We will win 25-26 seats in Karnataka.” A good show for the saffron party in re-building trust and confidence which was destroyed immensely after losing Assembly polls last year.

The JD(S), a regional party, aims to secure three seats to demonstrate its influence, particularly among the Vokkaliga clan. After winning just 19 seats in last year’s assembly polls winning parliamentary seats is essential for JD(S) survival and continued relevance in Karnataka’s political landscape. JD(S) alliance with the saffron party will help to collect the support of voters. However, this time the party may not receive the support from the Muslim community as it shifts from a secular to a communal ideology.