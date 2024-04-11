Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress Spokesperson Rohan Gupta Joins BJP

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday. Gupta’s decision to switch allegiance was formalised in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, underscoring the gravity of the political shift.

Recently, Gourav Vallabh, another former Congress spokesperson, had also joined the BJP. Gupta, who served as the national spokesperson for the Congress party, decided to withdraw from the electoral race for the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat on March 19 after his candidature was confirmed by the party on March 12. Gupta has alleged “constant humiliation" and “character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department, and cited this as the reason for his exit from the party