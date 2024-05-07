Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 3 Sees 61.45% Voter Turnout, Assam Tops with 75.26%

The third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 61.45% by 8 pm on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission. Assam recorded the highest turnout at 75.26%, followed by Goa at 74.27% and West Bengal at 73.93%. Maharashtra had the lowest turnout among states and Union Territories at 54.77%, with Bihar and Gujarat recording 56% each.

61.45% approximate voter turnout was recorded today till 8 pm in Phase 3 of #LokSabhaElections2024, as per the Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/JCZdu4774S — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

The third phase covered 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Voting was completed in 189 seats out of the total 543 seats in the first two phases. The subsequent phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.