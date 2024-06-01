Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 7: 49.68 Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM, Jharkhand Leads With 60.14%

The final phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on June 1 across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh saw a voter turnout of 49.68%, according to the Election Commission (ECI).

Jharkhand led the voter turnout at 60.14%, with other states recording varying figures: Bihar at 42.95%, Chandigarh at 52.61%, Odisha at 49.77%, Punjab at 46.38%, Uttar Pradesh at 46.83%, West Bengal at 58.46%, and Himachal Pradesh at 58.41%.

This phase encompassed 57 parliamentary constituencies and witnessed over 10.06 crore electors exercising their franchise. In Punjab, all 13 parliamentary constituencies voted, alongside six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. The outcome will impact the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, where cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls was notable.

Additionally, polling for the remaining 42 Assembly Constituencies of the Odisha State Legislative Assembly took place, with a recorded 49.77% voter turnout.

Exit polls are anticipated after voting concludes, following a ban on exit polls issued by the Election Commission from 7 am on April 19 to 6:30 pm on June 1. The final phase was preceded by a high-voltage campaign, with PM Modi conducting over 200 events and Rahul Gandhi leading more than 100 rallies and public interaction programs during the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls.

Previously, polling for the six phases of Lok Sabha elections occurred on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. Simultaneous assembly polls were held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha across the last four phases.