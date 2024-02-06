Lok Sabha Erupts in Uproar Over DMK Leader’s Remark Against Union Minister Murugan

The Lok Sabha erupted into a verbal skirmish on Tuesday over a remark by T R Baalu directed at Union Minister L Murugan, drawing demands from BJP MPs for an apology for what they termed as an insult to a Dalit.

During a discussion on flood relief for Tamil Nadu, Baalu, a DMK leader, made a comment against Murugan, who also represents Tamil Nadu as the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. Murugan had earlier criticized Baalu's question as "irrelevant."

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with other BJP members, rose to protest against the perceived insult to Murugan, emphasizing his Dalit identity. They insisted on an apology from Baalu.

They claimed that Murugan is a Dalit and the remark is an “insult” to the entire Dalit community and demanded an apology. However, Baalu repeated the word. At this, the ruling party members protested again and sought his apology. Soon, the speaker expunged the remark.