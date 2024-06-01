Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024: Only One Poll Is Going In Favour Of INDIA Bloc; Check Numbers

While all major pollsters have forecasted a massive victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, one exit poll predicts a different outcome in favor of the Congress-led INDIA bloc. DB Live, a digital channel under the Deshbandhu newspaper's new media wing, predicts that the INDIA bloc may cross the majority mark, with the NDA potentially falling short.

The Deshbandhu Exit Poll, in association with Electline of India agency, suggests the NDA could secure 207-241 seats, while the INDIA bloc might win 255-290 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the poll predicts a close contest with the NDA getting 46-48 seats and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Congress, winning 32-34 seats.

In Maharashtra, the exit poll gives 28-30 seats to the MVA (INDIA) and 18-20 seats to the Mahayuti (NDA).

For Karnataka, the poll shows a surprising advantage for the Congress, with 18-20 seats, while the BJP and JD(S) alliance is expected to secure 8-10 seats.

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc is predicted to win 24-26 seats, compared to 14-16 seats for the NDA.

In Madhya Pradesh, DB Live projects 24-26 seats for the BJP, with the Congress winning a mere 3-5 seats.

The exit poll also predicts a sweep for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in West Bengal, with the party winning 26-28 seats, while the BJP is expected to get 11-13 seats.

In Rajasthan, the poll shows the BJP winning 17-19 seats, and the INDIA bloc securing 6-8 seats.

Despite the INDIA bloc parties expressing confidence of winning at least 295 seats, the majority of exit polls in the evening contradicted this claim, forecasting a significant victory for the BJP-led NDA. All major polls have predicted a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party, surpassing its previous tally of 303 seats in 2019. If the exit polls are accurate, the BJP is set to achieve its biggest Lok Sabha victory since its formation in 1980. Amidst these predictions, DB Live's poll stands out for predicting opposite results. It will be interesting to see on June 4 which poll comes closer to the actual results.