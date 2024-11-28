Lok Sabha extends tenure of JPC on Waqf Bill until 2025 Budget Session

New Delhi, Nov 28 The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution extending the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, until the last day of the Budget Session next year.

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal moved the motion, stating, "I would like to move that this House do extend the time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, up to the last day of the Budget Session, 2025."

The motion was approved by a voice vote.

Speaking to IANS, Pal emphasised the significance of the extension.

"We moved a motion to extend the tenure of the JPC, and the House approved it with a voice vote. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that this extension addresses the Opposition's demand for detailed discussions on the Bill," he said.

The JPC Chairman had announced that he was seeking an extension for the tenure of the panel after the Opposition staged a walkout from the meeting of the Committee on Wednesday.

The Opposition stormed out of the meeting, asserting that the procedures were not being followed and that the panel Chairman was willing to submit a report on November 29, even though they had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend the tenure of the committee.

Criticising the Opposition, Pal said, "This extension refutes these claims made by the Opposition that the government does not want a detailed discussion and wants to bulldoze their voice, and proves that we want a detailed discussion."

The Bill, which is aimed at reforming the management and regulation of the Waqf properties across the country, has been deferred due to heated debates and disruptions within the JPC -- between ruling BJP members and the Opposition leaders.

The Centre tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, on August 8 and then referred it to the JPC following the Opposition's objections. It tasked the panel to submit a report by the end of the first week of the Winter Session.

The committee comprises 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha and includes 13 Opposition members (nine from the Lower House and four from the Upper House).

