Lok Sabha passes Delhi Ordinance Bill

Delhi Service Bill passed by Lok Sabha. Sushil Kumar Rinku has been suspended from the Lok Sabha. With this, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow. The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance which creates the authority for the transfer and postings of Group A officers in Delhi.The ordinance was brought in days after the Supreme Court had ruled that Delhi's elected government has control over services except in matters of law and order, police and land.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government’s move.

Opposition MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, NK Premachandran, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Asaduddin Owaisi are likely to move a resolution against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre in May this year when the bill is taken up for consideration.The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.