Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourns till tomorrow due to protests

Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs over issues of price rise & inflation. Amid the rise in GST, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the protest against the BJP-led central government. Recently the BJP-lead government has rise the prices of basic foods and the needs of people. While speaking to media persons Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress will protest against the GST hike.



The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of the Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.