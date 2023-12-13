Lok Sabha Security Breach: TV reporters publicly fight for colour canister thrown in Parliament

It wasn’t much the show of resistance by students who took their protest inside the Parliament, but the frenzy of media personnel trying to catch hold of a smoke canister from one of their own, took over the social media platform.

In what could a scene straight out the movie Peepli Live, the media personnel were seen live trying grab the smoke can, which was being showcased by a media person on his piece to camera for his channel. As the media person was talking to the camera and explaining how the smoke canisters were used by the protesters, other media persons were seen running around him and even trying to snatch the same from him. And all of this was being beamed live and was being recorded by fellow camera persons around them.

The social media, always lapping up a spectacle like this, latched on to this and comments went wild. Me and my siblings fighting for TV remote, user tweeted. When the Parliament was facing a security lapse, it was getting smoked; Journalists were fighting for the smoke canister. Such a shame these people have become, another tweeted.