Lok Sabha Speaker Election 2024: Hope Voice of Opposition Will Be Allowed in Lok Sabha, Says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term on Wednesday. Gandhi expressed hope that the Opposition would be given the opportunity to raise the voice of the people in the House.

He also stated that the Opposition desired the House to function "often and well," highlighting the importance of cooperation built on trust.

"I'd like to congratulate you for your successful election. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of people of India. Of course the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people," the Congress leader said.

The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he said. Gandhi pointed out that this time the Opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than before, stressing the importance of allowing the voice of the Opposition to be represented in the House.

"I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India."