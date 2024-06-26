Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, June 26 recognised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Parliament.

The Parliament house released a notification on Wednesday, "The Speaker has recognized Shri Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha with effect from the June 9, 2024, in terms of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977."

Speaker has recognised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from 9th June 2024. pic.twitter.com/egANoXORhp — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Congratulating Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he hoped the Opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of people in the House.

Gandhi also stated that the opposition wanted the House to function "often and well" and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust. "I'd like to congratulate you for your successful election... I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of the people of India... Of course, the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people," the Congress leader said.

"The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he added.