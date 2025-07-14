Lok Sabha ushers in AI era; adopts multilingual access, digital attendance, real-time transcriptions

New Delhi, July 14 In a landmark move to modernise parliamentary operations, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has unveiled a suite of digital and AI-driven (Artificial Intelligence) initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility for both Members of Parliament and the public.

Foremost among the innovations is the launch of a digital attendance mechanism for Parliamentarians. The reforms were discussed during an informal meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session, with Speaker Om Birla presiding.

Beginning with the first day of the Monsoon Session, members will mark their presence using Multimedia Devices (MMDs) installed at each seat in the Lok Sabha Chamber. This streamlined system is expected to save time and reduce procedural redundancies, contributing to a more efficient legislative environment.

In a significant stride toward linguistic inclusivity, the Secretariat has also begun publishing daily Parliamentary business and agenda papers in twelve Indian languages using AI-powered translation tools. These include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The multilingual documents are made available in real time via the Digital Sansad portal, ensuring broader public engagement and improved comprehension of legislative affairs across linguistic communities.

Further advancing its digital transformation, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to deploy an AI-based speech-to-text transcription system.

Developed under the National Language Translation Mission and powered by the “Sansad Bhashini” model, this tool will operate alongside traditional verbatim reporting to transcribe parliamentary proceedings with greater speed and precision.

The system supports multiple languages and is designed to eventually become the primary method of documentation, enabling real-time access to debates and discussions.

These initiatives reflect a forward-looking vision for Parliamentary governance, where technology serves as a bridge between elected representatives and the citizens they serve.

