Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest K'taka BJP MLA in bribery case

Bengaluru, March 5 Karnataka Lokayukta has formed seven teams headed by Deputy Superintendents to arrest BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the bribery case.

Sources said that the teams have already begun tracking and search operations across the state.

The sources also said that the teams have launched a hunt in various locations of Bengaluru and Davangere cities. At the same time, they have also prepared to issue him a notice of inquiry to appear before the Lokayukta police.

The notice will be sent to accused BJP MLA's residences in Bengaluru, Davanagere, legislatures' house and office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). MLA Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL and he resigned from the post following the trap incident.

The Lokayukta sleuths are also probing the source of more than Rs 6 crore cash found at the residence of Prashanth Madal and Rs 2 crore at the private office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor