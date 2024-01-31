Lokayukta police conduct raids across the state on K’taka babus

Bengaluru, Jan 31 The officers of Karnataka Lokayukta conducted multiple raids at various locations across the state on Wednesday morning in connection with a disproportionate assets case. According to sources, the raids are underway in more than 10 districts.

The raids are being conducted in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Vijayanagar, and Dakshina Kannada districts. The searches are taking place at the residence of an executive engineer attached to the PWD in Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru. The office, relatives’ house in Mandya, and a farmhouse in Nagamangala are also raided.

The residence and office of a Food Inspector in Hassan district are also being raided. The Lokayukta police have also targeted his brother’s real estate office and residence.

The house belonging to a lady officer attached to the Commercial Tax Department is being raided in Chikkamagaluru district. Allegations suggest that the officer has amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her income.

The Lokayukta has also raided an engineer attached to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The officers are conducting a search operation at his residence in Mysuru, an apartment in Vijayanagara, and also at his brother’s house.

The residence of the engineer attached to the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRDL) is also being raided in Tumakuru, as per sources. An official statement from the Lokayukta regarding these raids is yet to be issued.

