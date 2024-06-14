Lokesh confident of functioning more efficiently as Andhra's HRD, IT Minister

Amaravati, June 14 Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allocating the Human Resource Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), Electronics and Communication besides the Real Time Governance (RTG) portfolios to him.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chandrababu Naidu, stated that the Chief Minister has provided him with a very good opportunity to function with utmost responsibility.

He said that as the Minister for Panchayat Raj in the earlier TDP government, he was provided the opportunity to totally transform the profiles of the rural areas and as the Minister for IT and Electronics too, he could invite several companies to the state to set up their units here, thus providing employment to the youth.

"With the lessons that I have learnt from my experience as the minister in the earlier government, I am confident of functioning more responsibly and efficiently," Lokesh said in a statement.

Recalling the promise that he made to the people during his Yuva Galam padayatra that he would bring radical reforms in the education system from KG to PG, he said that as the product of Stanford University, he feels that it is his bounden responsibility to strengthen the education system in the rural areas. Lokesh also promised to provide employment to the youth on a large scale by inviting IT and electronics companies to set up their units in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu on Friday allocated portfolios to all 24 ministers who were sworn in along with him on June 12. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministry has 20 ministers from his Telugu Desam Party (TDP), three from the Jana Sena Party, and one from the BJP.

