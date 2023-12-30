Lokesh shocked over ‘false case’ against Vivekananda’s daughter

Amaravati, Dec 30 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday said that he is shocked to learn that false cases have been filed against former minister Y. S. Vivekananda’s daughter Sunitha, son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy and CBI official SP Ram Singh.

He termed this as travesty of justice. He remarked that this is what happens when a criminal man becomes a Chief Minister.

“What’s more, a charge sheet has also been filed at jet speed. The culprits behind the gruesome murder are moving around freely with protocol while those fighting for justice are being harassed and intimidated with cases. To my mind, this is nothing but a travesty of justice,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.

Police in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district filed a charge sheet in a local court in a case registered against the trio on December 15.

On a complaint by Vivekananda Reddy’s personal assistant Krishna Reddy and following direction of Pulivendula court, police had registered a case.

Krishna Reddy had alleged that while investigating Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, Ram Singh had pressured him to name a few leaders of YSR Congress Party and to be a witness in the case. He also claimed the CBI official called him to the CBI office and thrashed him before his son.

Krishna Reddy also alleged that Sunitha and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy had threatened him.

Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

In April, the CBI had arrested Y. S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin Y. S. Avinash Reddy.

Avinash Reddy was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on May 31.

