“Lokmat Is Fulfilling Its Role as the Fourth Pillar of Democracy”: Dr Vijay Darda at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 were held in New Delhi to recognise Members of Parliament who have strengthened the dignity of Parliament through their work. The awards honour MPs for their effective debating, active participation and legislative contributions.

Dr. Vijay Darda, chairman of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha MP, spoke about democracy, parliamentary conduct and public service at the event. He said Parliament is not just a place for making laws but a centre of hope for 1.4 billion Indians.

He said, "The aim of the parliamentary awards is to encourage MPs who prioritise meaningful debate and legislative work amid the noise." He added that Lokmat Group is fulfilling its responsibility as the fourth pillar of democracy through these awards.

Dr. Darda noted, "Our goal is to recognise good work in politics so that future generations of lawmakers have role models to follow."

Speaking on the selection process, Dr. Darda said the jury, chaired by Prafull Patel, looked beyond party lines and focused solely on performance. He added that these awards create healthy competition between the ruling and opposition parties.

He congratulated other winners and said their active participation keeps Indian democracy vibrant.