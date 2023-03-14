Lokmat National Conclave: Govt wants to end opposition and not corruption says Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Member of Ramu Sabha, Raghav Chadha today said that democracy in India is in peril because institutions like CBI and ED are being subjugated, misused by the Central government which is trying to finish Opposition.Chadha was speaking during the Lokmat National Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday. In response to a query, Chadha said that the comments of Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi against India on foreign country are unwarranted.

"I also represented India in World Economic Forum and I was asked many adverse questions about India, but I refrained from making any comment against my country", he said.

But just as Rajiv Gandhi's remarks against India on foreign soil are reprehensible, so are Prime Minister Modi’s remarks in Canada when the latter was in the Opposition.

In fact, there is a thin line between commenting against ruling party and against India, he said.

Chadha also said corruption charges are being framed against AAP leaders because, the objective of the Central government is not to finish corruption, but Aam Admi Party.

Though Rs 8 crore was discovered from the house of a BJP MLA, he was granted anticipatory bail, but Manish Sisodia is put behind bars.

In fact, maximum cases were registered against Opposition leaders between 2014 and 2018. If the arrested AAP leaders had joined BJP, they would not have been jailed as Himanta Biswa Sharma and Sudhendu Adhikari were granted reprieve by BJP-led government after they joined BJP.

Government is putting opposition leaders in jail because it does not want opposition parties to survive, Chadha said.

As far as Punjab is concerned, AAP would try to make it a model State.

AAP in Punjab has inherited legacy of misrule and Rs 4 lakh crore debt, he added.

Senior journalist Archana Singh moderated the interaction.

At the outset, Joint Managing Director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Rishi Darda welcomed both Raghav Chaddha and Archana Singh.

Executive director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Karan Darda presented a memento to Raghav Chadha at the end of the session.