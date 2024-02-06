Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: MP Kunwar Danish Ali Receives 'Emerging MP' Award; Know His Political Journey

New Delhi: The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023 were organised in the capital city of Delhi on Tuesday. This distinguished award, given by the Lokmat Group, is presented every year to honour the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members for their contributions to public welfare. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards for the fifth edition is currently underway in Delhi. Several dignitaries attended the event, and the awards were being presented by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali was also present at the event today. Danish Ali was honoured with the 'Emerging MP of the Year' award.

Yes, Kunwar Danish Ali has become prominent in politics at the age of just 48 years. Kunwar Danish Ali was born on April 10, 1975, in the Hapur district. He received political education from his family, being the youngest among five siblings of his father, Kunwar Jafar Ali and his mother, Nafis Jafar. His grandfather, Kunwar Mahmood Ali, was elected as MLA from the Dasna constituency in 1957 and was also elected as Member of Parliament from the Hapur Lok Sabha seat on the Janata Dal ticket in 1977.

Graduated from Jamia Millia Islamia, Kunwar Danish Ali's real political training took place under the guidance of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Ali served as the founding General Secretary of Deve Gowda's party, Janata Dal (Secular). Additionally, he also served as the National President of the Youth Janata Dal and the Student Janata Dal.

Kunwar Danish Ali carried forward the political legacy of his grandfather, Kunwar Mahmood Ali. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, amidst a strong wave of BJP, he became a Member of Parliament from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Danish Ali, who was elected as an MP on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket, received more than 600,000 votes and defeated his close BJP candidate Kunwar Singh Tanwar by more than 63,000 votes. He represented the BSP in Parliament until being expelled by the party in 2023 before the Lok Sabha elections.

The year 2023 was crucial in Kunwar Danish Ali's life, with many significant events taking place. In September, during a special session of Parliament discussing the success of Chandrayaan-3, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made extremely disrespectful remarks against Kunwar Danish Ali. The entire opposition strongly opposed it. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had to express regret in Parliament for the words said by MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged the unparliamentary words from the records.

However, a few days after this incident, due to his party's anti-party activities, Kunwar Danish Ali was suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party. Danish Ali opposed the suspension, showing loyalty towards BSP chief Mayawati. Kunwar Danish Ali has been seen with Congress leaders in various programs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.