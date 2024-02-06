Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Aim at PM's Confidence on Lok Sabha Elections, Raises EVM Tampering Concerns

The fifth edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards ceremony, is currently underway in Delhi. Preceding the awards distribution, is the Lokmat National Conclave from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the conclave, senior leaders from various political factions deliberated on the theme "Democracy entangled in religion and caste." Participating in the event, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Maharashtra Congress commented on the Prime Minister's confidence regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She sarcastically questioned whether there had been any tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Referring to the PM's statement in Parliament about the BJP aiming for 370 seats and the NDA reaching 400 seats, she remarked on his apparent confidence. Priyanka also raised questions about the promises made by the PM during the 2014 elections, particularly regarding job creation and inflation reduction. She highlighted the disparity between these promises and the reality experienced by the people. With a nod to historical context, she reminded the audience of the electorate's memory of past governance, including Indira Gandhi's victories and defeats, as well as the period of Emergency.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been among the recipients of the award in the previous editions. The winners for this year's Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been chosen across diverse categories. They include Pr. Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmith Patra from the Biju Janata Dal, Saroj Pandey from the BJP, and John Brittas from the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha winners also feature Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, and Kunwar Danish Ali from BSP, recognized for their notable contributions in 2023.

