Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2023: Sasmit Patra Awarded As 'Best Parliamentarian'; Know His Political Journey

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards for the fifth edition is currently underway in the capital city of Delhi. Several dignitaries attended the event, and the awards were being presented by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra was also present at the event today. Patr was honoured with the 'Best Parliamentarian of the Year' award.

Sasmit Patra, who is 45 years old and known for his identity as an educator, social worker, and politician, is a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha representing the Biju Janata Dal. He was first nominated by the BJD to lead the party in the Rajya Sabha in June 2019. Patra is recognized for raising Odisha's issues prominently in the Parliament.

During his first term in the Rajya Sabha, from 2019 to 2022, he made significant contributions as a member of several committees, including the Joint Committee on Profitable Posts, Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth Programs and Sports, Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Committee on Special Rights.

Based on his performance, the Biju Janata Dal renominated him for the Rajya Sabha in 2022, marking his second term. Patra gained attention for his speech when he was given the opportunity to speak as India's representative at the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Bahrain in 2023. During this event, he strongly criticized Pakistan for spreading propaganda and forcefully occupying Indian territory, advising it to vacate the area immediately. His speech garnered attention from the Indian media, establishing him as a prominent and outspoken politician.

Sasmit Patra was born on March 23, 1979, in the Cuttack district of Odisha. His father's name is Dr. Swarupanand Patra, and his mother's name is Rashmi Mahapatra. He holds degrees in B.A., LL.B., and M.B.A., obtained from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, and Allahabad Agricultural Institute, Uttar Pradesh, respectively. He married Dr. Sweta Miliscent Paul on February 6, 2004, and they have a son and a daughter together.

His dedication to Parliament and the public can be gauged from his attendance, which was approximately 93% during the 262nd session of the Rajya Sabha. He attended the session for 14 days, being present for 13 days in Parliament. During his tenure, he raised 439 questions and participated in 1464 debates and discussions in Parliament. Recognizing his commitment to the people and Parliament, Sasmit Patra's name was included in the panel of Deputy Chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha in July 2020.