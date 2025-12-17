Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Sanjay Singh Receives Best Parliamentarian of the Year Award

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh was honoured with the “Best Parliamentarian of the Year” (Rajya Sabha) at the Lokmat Parliamentary Award 2025. The ceremony was held at the new Maharashtra Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया हाउस “लोकमत” द्वारा, पूर्व मुख्य न्यायाधीश श्री बी आर गवई के हाथों, संसद में देश के आम आदमी की आवाज़ उठाने पर “सर्वश्रेष्ठ सांसद” पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया, अनुगृहीत हूँ, आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ और संसद में हक़ और इंसाफ की आवाज़ बुलंद करते रहने का वादा करता हूँ pic.twitter.com/iD6ur2VPpf — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 17, 2025

Sanjay Singh has been an active and vocal voice in the Rajya Sabha. He consistently raised issues on social justice, transparency, and the rights of common citizens. Whether on corruption or public concerns, Singh’s clear and fact-based arguments added strength to parliamentary debates. By taking people’s voices to Parliament, he played a key role in strengthening democracy.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were introduced in 2017 to recognise MPs who drive progress and inspire the nation. Over the past five years, the awards have honoured lawmakers who strengthen parliamentary democracy. This year, four Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha MPs received awards.

This year’s jury included Prafull Patel (chairman), Lok Sabha MPs Prof. Saugata Roy, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Jaya Bachchan, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Dr. Vijay Darda, and National Editor Harish Gupta.