Lonavala tragedy: Maha govt announces aid of Rs 5 lakh aid each for deceased's families

Mumbai, July 3 Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 lakh assistance each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased in the Lonavala waterfall tragedy.

To prevent such accidents in the future and to dissuade citizens from visiting unfamiliar and risky spots, Ajit Pawar also instructed all district collectors and district police chiefs in the state to take necessary measures, including placing warning boards.

Assembly member Chetan Tupe had raised the issue of providing assistance to the families of the victims and implementing safety measures at dangerous locations.

In his reply, Pawar stated that the accident near the Bushi Dam was unfortunate and funds will be made available through the District Planning Committee to implement measures to prevent such accidents.

With this fund, warning boards will be placed at potentially dangerous spots, fences will be erected, and nets will be installed for safety.

Information boards will be placed at tourist-frequented places, and safety measures will be implemented, said Pawar.

Five persons including a woman and four minor kids, were washed away in a waterfall and drowned downstream in a reservoir, at the famed hill station of Lonavala in Maharashtra.

