Long list of criminals and corrupt individuals, says Delhi BJP chief as ED raids AAP MLA

New Delhi, Sep 2 BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on MLA Amanatullah Khan, accusing the party of widespread corruption, particularly in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board.

"Aam Aadmi Party has a long list of criminals and corrupt individuals, and when legal action is taken against them, they start protesting," Sachdeva remarked, highlighting Amanatullah Khan's frequent involvement in controversies.

"Now that the investigative institutions are doing their work, they have started protesting against it. If you have committed a theft or corruption, then you will have to answer," said the Delhi BJP President, adding that there is a "rule of law in this country and law is equal for all."

The raid, conducted by the ED early Monday morning at Khan's residence in Delhi's Okhla, is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment for the Delhi Waqf Board.

The raid was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.

Amanatullah Khan took to social media, claiming that the raid was aimed at arresting him. He alleged that the ED has been "harassing" him and the AAP leadership.

"For the past two years, they have been harassing me with false cases, creating some trouble for me and my entire party almost every day. The Chief Minister has been in jail, Sanjay Singh has been in jail, Satyendra Jain is still in jail, and now they want to arrest me. Their only motive is to break us and our party," Khan stated in his video post on X.

AAP leaders rallied in support of Khan, with Manish Sisodia accusing the BJP and ED of trying to suppress dissent. "This is the only work left for the ED: to suppress every voice raised against the BJP. Break it. Arrest and imprison those who do not break or surrender," Sisodia said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized the ED's actions, describing them as "ruthless." He noted that Khan had recently participated in the ED's investigation and had requested more time due to his mother-in-law's serious illness.

Khan was previously arrested in April by the ED in connection with the same case but was granted bail by the Delhi Rouse Avenue court. The ED's complaint against Khan centres on allegations of illegal staff recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board and the subsequent misuse of funds to purchase properties under the names of his associates.

The developments have further intensified the ongoing political confrontation between the AAP and BJP, with each side accusing the other of misconduct.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor