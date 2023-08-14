Long weekend leaves Udaipur, Jaipur and Mt Abu flooded with tourists

Jaipur, Aug 14 With a huge inflow of tourists from Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and UP, domestic tourism is soaring new heights in Rajasthan registering a 394 per cent growth YoY in Rajasthan.

The tourist places like Udaipur, Jaipur and Mt Abu are all flooded with visitors and hence those who made advance bookings are having a chance to get rooms and vehicles on rent.

Such is the situation that neither vehicles nor rooms are available for those tourists who have been late in making bookings.

Tourism department deputy director, Daleep Singh Rathore says that Sarva Dharm Teerth Circuit being announced recently is the driving factor behind tourists rushing in huge number to Rajasthan. Religious tourism is on the rise here, he added.

Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO) said that domestic tourists should make prior bookings and then come to desert state to avoid last minute tension.

RATO President Mahendra Singh Rathore said that tourists from states like Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR are coming to Rajasthan in large number. Domestic tourists in record number are coming to places like Sawai Madhopur, Kumbhalgarh, etc, to experience wildlife, he added.

Travel veteran Devipal Singh said tourists from Gujarat are mostly camping in Jawai while those from Delhi are going to Sariska, Ranthambore, etc, and those from UP are going to Bharatpur and Dausa.

In fact, for Udaipur, bookings are full for December and January too, for which it has been ranked second in list of beautiful world cities.

