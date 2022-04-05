Longer-range anti-aircraft systems to coastal defence, US and Allies go all out to fulfill Ukraine's military aid requests

New Delhi, April 5: The United States is working closely with its Allies to provide longer-range anti-aircraft, artillery and coastal defence systems as part of its military assistance to Ukraine which it says is having a "critical impact" in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, said on Monday that the Ukrain are "effectively defending themselves" with US-produced air defence systems and anti-tank systems, such as Stingers and Javelins, as well as radar systems that give early warning and target data, and multiple other types of arms and munitions.

"The administration is working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine's main security assistance requests delivering weapons from US stocks where they are available and facilitating the delivery of weapons by Allies where Allied systems better suit Ukraine's needs. This is happening at what the Pentagon has described at an unprecedented pace," said Sullivan at a briefing last night.

Last Friday, Washington had announced up to $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, underscoring its "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity "in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice".

The latest package includes laser-guided rocket systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems, armoured High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, and more.

The US NSA said that the Ukrain are defending their homeland courageously and "as the images from Bucha so powerfully reinforce", now is not the time for complacency as material is arriving every day from the United States and its Allies and partners.

"We are working with the Ukrain, as I said, to identify solutions to their priority requests. In some cases, that means sourcing systems from other countries because the US either doesn't have the system or doesn't have a version that could effectively be integrated into the fight. Sorts of systems like this include longer-range anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems, and coastal defence systems," he said.

The US package to Ukraine includes laser-guided rocket systems; Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; Armoured High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles; Small-to-large caliber non standard ammunition; Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, and optics; Tactical secure communications systems; Non-standard machine guns; Commercial satellite imagery services; Medical supplies, field equipment, and spare parts.

Certain reports had also suggested that after receiving a special request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US is also planning to send Soviet-era tanks to help Ukrainian forces conduct long-range artillery strikes on Russian targets.

"We expect additional new capabilities to be delivered in the near future. We can't always advertise what is being delivered out of deference to our Allies and partners or for operational sensitivities, but we are moving with speed and efficiency to deliver," commented the US National Security Advisor.

The decision to widen the package of military support for Ukraine and explore new ways of sustaining the armed forces of Ukraine over the longer term was taken during the second International Defence Donor Conference for Ukraine hosted by the United Kingdom last week.

The conference brought together over 35 international partners to discuss the latest situation in Ukraine and the country's most pressing requirements for "lethal and non-lethal" military aid.

"We are increasing our coordination to step-up that military support and ensure the Armed Forces of Ukraine grow stronger as they continue to repel Russian forces," UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had said at the conference to secure military aid for Ukraine on March 31.

On Monday evening, during her speech at the British Embassy in Poland, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also spoke about providing "more weapons of the type the Ukrain are asking for" and stepping up efforts to stop Vladimir Putin's "appalling war" in Ukraine.

"Later this week, the G7 Foreign Ministers and the NATO Foreign Ministers will meet. We need to announce a tough new wave of sanctions. The reality is that money is still flowing from the West into Putin's war machine, and that has to stop," said Truss.

