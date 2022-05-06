Longest surviving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander among 3 terrorists killed in J-K's Anantnag

Longest surviving Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) commander Ashraf Molvi was killed along with two other terrorists at Srichand Top (forest area) in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, said police on Friday.

"Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving terrorists of HM terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed. Successful operation on the yatra route is a major success for us," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet while quoting IGP Kashmir.

Ashraf Molvi hailing from Tengpawa Kokernag had joined Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in 2013 and soon became one of the most wanted terrorists in the valley.

Earlier on Thursday, an active terrorist of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was arrested along with arms and ammunition in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

( With inputs from ANI )

