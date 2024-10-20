Look at Punjab stubble burning first, says BJP on AAP's pollution claims

New Delhi, Oct 20 BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Sunday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for its allegations against the BJP-rule neighbouring states for the rising pollution levels in the national capital and pointed out the stubble burning in Punjab.

The AAP has blamed the neighbouring BJP-ruled states for the rising pollution levels in Delhi. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the UP and Haryana governments should take appropriate measures to ensure control of the stubble burning in their respective states.

R.P. Singh countered the argument, pointing out that the highest levels of stubble burning, which contributes to the city's poor air quality, occur in Punjab, a state now governed by AAP.

"If the maximum stubble is being burned, it is happening in Punjab. When the Congress-ruled Punjab, AAP blamed them for the pollution. Now that AAP is in power there, they should take responsibility," he told IANS.

The BJP national spokesperson also praised the Haryana government's directions to register an FIR against the farmers who burn stubble. Additionally, a Red entry will be marked in their farm records, which will prevent them from selling crops in Mandis through the e-Kharid portal for the next two seasons.

R.P. Singh urged the Punjab government to follow suit, though he expressed doubt that such action would be taken. "I request the Punjab government to take such action, but I do not think it will happen," he added.

"Today is Karwa Chauth, and I doubt the sisters of Delhi will be able to see the moon to break their fast due to the thick blanket of pollution over the city," he remarked, emphasising the severity of the current pollution levels.

Meanwhile, AAP has consistently accused the BJP of stalling progress in Delhi, alleging that the central government is "conspiring" against them by imprisoning their leaders on false charges to obstruct development.

In a recent statement, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "I was in jail for nine years, BJP stopped the development of Delhi."

Reacting to this, R.P. Singh sarcastically commented, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) is admitting that because he did not resign, Delhi didn't get a new Chief Minister, and the city suffered as a result."

He also questioned what progress had been made before Kejriwal's imprisonment, citing a statement by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan, who observed that the condition of Delhi's schools was deteriorating.

"Today, one lakh children drop out of schools in Delhi, children die due to the medicines given at Mohalla Clinics, and three children have died from falling into open sewers. All of this reflects the ill governance of AAP in Delhi," he added.

