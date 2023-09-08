Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders, says Modi on eve of G20 summit

New Delhi, Sep 8 As the two-day G20 leaders summit is all set to be underway from tomorrow, prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he looks forward to the productive discussions with the world leaders.

"India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days," he said in a series of posts on X.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development," he added.

"Rooted in our cultural ethos, India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’ deeply resonates with our worldview, that the whole world is one family. India’s G20 Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. We actively voiced the developmental concerns of the Global South," the Modi said.

"India also places great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress. It is important to emulate Gandhi Ji’s mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue. During the G20 Summit, I will be chairing Sessions on ‘One Earth’, ‘One Family’ and ‘One Future’, covering a range of issues of prime concern to the world community. These include furthering strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth," Modi said.

"We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century. We attach immense priority to futuristic sectors such as technological transformation and digital public infrastructure. We will also collectively work to further gender equality, women empowerment and ensure world peace," he said.

Modi said that he will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and heads of delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation.

"I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality. Rashtrapati Ji (president Droupadi Murmu) will be hosting a dinner on September 9.

“On the 10th, the leaders will pay homage to Gandhi Ji at Rajghat. At the Closing Ceremony, on the same day, G20 Leaders will share their collective vision for a sustainable and equitable ‘One Future’, together like ‘One Family’, for a healthier ‘One Earth’," Modi said.

